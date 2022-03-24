BANGKOK TEST & GO

De Arni Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.9
通过
1089条评论进行评分
更新于 March 24, 2022
De Arni Hotel - Image 0
De Arni Hotel - Image 1
De Arni Hotel - Image 2
De Arni Hotel - Image 3
De Arni Hotel - Image 4
De Arni Hotel - Image 5
+46 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

De Arni Hotel is located close to the Patpong night market and includes a BTS as well as a MRT station nearby. Most of the tourists as well as shopping attractions in the City on Angels are located on these transportation links. This boutique hotel is located in the most convenient and well-know place for the convenience of its guests. Enjoy shopping at good deals at the night market along the road, after which hit bars or restaurants that surround the region. Offering a large range of accommodation to choose from, guests will certainly have a wonderful stay at De Arni Hotel.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是De Arni Hotel的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 De Arni Hotel
查看所有评论

地址/地图

68 Surawong Road, Si Phraya, Bangrak Bangkok Thailand, Silom, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

合作伙伴酒店

Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6

2090 评论
฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4

6947 评论
฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1

2458 评论
฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3

1085 评论
฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3

6272 评论
฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9

3139 评论
฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2

3757 评论
฿-1
Gate43 airport hotel
8.5

316 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7

18 评论
฿-1
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8

4241 评论
฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3

307 评论
฿-1
Sindhorn Kempinski Bangkok
9.3

56 评论
฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4

58 评论
฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4

4289 评论
฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8

2226 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU