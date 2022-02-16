PHUKET TEST & GO

DD Garden Home - Phayao Sandbox Hotel

Phayao
9.1
通过
236条评论进行评分
更新于 February 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

DD Garden HomeThe facilities and services provided by DD Garden Home ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the hotel's free Wi-Fi internet access. Parking is available and free, provided by the hotel for guests with their own transportation. The helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with services including luggage storage.In-room conveniences include daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay. The hotel is entirely non-smoking, ensuring a clean air environment. Smoking is restricted to the designated smoking areas.Experience high-quality room facilities during your stay at DD Garden Home. The hotel provides blackout curtains and air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. Some rooms at DD Garden Home include special design features like a balcony or terrace. Selected rooms have television and cable TV to keep guests entertained.The hotel also provides guests with a refrigerator. Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the hotel provides toiletries and towels in selected rooms.Dining and things to doWake up bright and energetic in the mornings with a cup of good coffee offered at the cafe right at the hotel.Reasons to stay hereThis hotel scores higher than 93% of the city's accommodations on value for moneyThis hotel stands above the rest with a cleanliness score that beats 95% of accommodations in the city.This hotel stands out for its staff and service, scoring higher than 95% of the city's accommodation.

地址/地图

229 Moo 13 Tumbol Buntum Aumphor Muang, Phayao, Phayao, Thailand, 56000

