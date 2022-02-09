PHUKET TEST & GO

普吉岛芭东海滩戴斯酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.1
通过
644条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Days Inn by Wyndham Patong Beach Phuket - Image 0
Days Inn by Wyndham Patong Beach Phuket - Image 1
Days Inn by Wyndham Patong Beach Phuket - Image 2
Days Inn by Wyndham Patong Beach Phuket - Image 3
Days Inn by Wyndham Patong Beach Phuket - Image 4
Days Inn by Wyndham Patong Beach Phuket - Image 5
+18 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

普吉岛芭东海滩温德姆戴斯酒店位于普吉岛的中心地带，是岛上的绝佳去处。从这里您可以轻松步行到海滩以及 Bangla 路的娱乐区。普吉岛的热门活动包括潜水、环岛游、打高尔夫球和钓鱼，所有这些都可以由酒店的旅游咨询台安排。酒店还包括一个屋顶游泳池，非常适合下午畅游以消暑。简单地躺在阳光下晒黑也可以非常放松。普吉岛芭东海滩戴斯酒店为前往普吉岛的旅客提供方便携带的便利选择以及令人难以置信的便利位置。请输入您的首选入住日期并提交我们的在线预订表格，以便在普吉岛芭东海滩戴斯酒店进行预订。

如果您是普吉岛芭东海滩戴斯酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 普吉岛芭东海滩戴斯酒店
地址/地图

145/2 Rat U Tit 200 Pee Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

