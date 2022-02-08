奥南甲米戴斯酒店 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

奥南甲米戴斯酒店是您很棒的住宿选择。这家三星级酒店的 42 间客房中的每一间都拥有家一般的舒适和便利。酒店的每间客房都为客人提供吹风机、空调、电视、书桌、应要求提供的婴儿床和宽带互联网。这家甲米酒店设有保险箱、晨间电话、城市接送服务、汽车租赁、旅行柜台、机场接送服务和鸡尾酒酒廊，一定会让每位客人的旅行愉快。那些寻求一流运动和休闲设施的客人可以享受按摩理疗和室外游泳池。凭借齐全的热门设施以及友好和体贴的员工，难怪客人下榻奥南甲米戴斯酒店。现在就通过我们安全的在线预订表格预订您的房间。第一步是在提供的空白处输入并提交您的旅行日期。

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 奥南甲米戴斯酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 奥南甲米戴斯酒店 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。

合作伙伴酒店 SAii皮皮岛村 8.7 用

3402 评论 从 ฿-1