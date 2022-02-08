PHUKET TEST & GO

达拉酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.7
通过
1096条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
+53 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

这家色彩缤纷的酒店散发着一种有趣的氛围，可能会是一种不同的酒店体验。凭借其靠近市中心的位置，您可以轻松前往高尔夫球场、海滩、餐厅和酒吧。您可以轻松步行到 Central Festival 购物中心、Big C 和普吉啤酒厂。从您踏入 Dara 的那一刻起，您就会受到酒店中不常见的多种颜色的欢迎。橙色的地板和黄色的墙壁，酒店以某种方式使它工作。 DARA Hotel 拥有年轻清新的氛围，是情侣出游和与朋友一起度假的完美之选。请输入您的首选入住日期并提交我们的在线预订表格以预订 DARA 酒店。

分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是达拉酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 达拉酒店
查看所有评论

地址/地图

14/18,14/21 Moo 4, Chaofa Road, Vichit, Muang Phuket, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

