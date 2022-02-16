PHUKET TEST & GO

Crystal Hotel Hat Yai (SHA Extra Plus) - Songkhla Sandbox Hotel

Songkhla
7.9
通过
2896条评论进行评分
更新于 February 16, 2022
Crystal Hotel Hat Yai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Crystal Hotel Hat Yai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Crystal Hotel Hat Yai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Crystal Hotel Hat Yai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Crystal Hotel Hat Yai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Crystal Hotel Hat Yai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+26 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Crystal Hotel Hat Yai is ideally situated in Hat Yai Market Area; one of the city's most popular locales. The excitement of the city center is only 0.5 km away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Crystal Hotel Hat Yai, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, air purifier, cleaning products, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as hot tub, golf course (within 3 km), children's playground, garden, karaoke. Crystal Hotel Hat Yai is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Hat Yai.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Crystal Hotel Hat Yai (SHA Extra Plus)的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Crystal Hotel Hat Yai (SHA Extra Plus)
查看所有评论

地址/地图

4 Soi 23 Karnjanavanit Rd, Hat Yai Market Area, Hat Yai, Thailand, 90110

热门过滤器

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU