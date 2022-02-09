Cross Chiang Mai Riverside (formerly X2 Chiang Mai Riverside) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

If what you are looking for is a conveniently located property in Chiang Mai, look no further than Cross Chiang Mai Riverside (formerly X2 Chiang Mai Riverside). The property is situated on the tranquil banks of the Ping River. The surroundings provide a balance of serenity with a dash of the vibrant Chiang Mai city center just minutes away. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Cross Chiang Mai Riverside (formerly X2 Chiang Mai Riverside) is renowned for building and managing boutique hotels of uncompromising luxury. The luxury hotel offers a unique design that blends modern elements with the traditional Lanna style that is a hallmark of Northern Thailand living. The luxury 5-story resort features 30 elegantly designed suites. Guests can enjoy the luxurious X2 Spa and fitness facilities, as well as fine dining in the Oxygen dining room and the Ozone Gym-Pool-Roof bar that overlooks the tranquil flow of the Ping river. For those with a discerning taste for fine wine, H2O serves Michelin designed tapas and crafted delicacies in our internal courtyard which overlooks the properties original well. Whatever your purpose of visit, Cross Chiang Mai Riverside (formerly X2 Chiang Mai Riverside) is an excellent choice for your stay in Chiang Mai.