苏梅岛康莱德酒店 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
这家豪华住宅距离泰国湾田园诗般的白色沙滩和湛蓝的海水仅几步之遥，为寻求时尚度假酒店的旅客提供了极致的设计师平台。由 80 间私人别墅组成，每间客房均设有自己的 10 米无边泳池，可俯瞰原始的 Aow Thai 海滩。该物业横跨 25 英亩的壮观山坡，展示当代艺术并为客人营造令人振奋的氛围。除了温馨的住宿环境，客人还可以计划难忘的庆祝活动或设计您选择的海边和阳光的婚礼。您还可以在入住期间享受各种现场娱乐活动和水上运动。其中包括现代 24 小时健身中心和户外瑜伽。康莱德苏梅岛康莱德苏梅岛酒店多功能且可靠，提供专业的服务，一定能满足任何类型的旅行者的需求。