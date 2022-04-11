PHUKET TEST & GO

Club Bamboo Boutique Resort & Spa - Phuket Test & Go Hotel

Phuket
7.2
通过
1136条评论进行评分
更新于 April 11, 2022
Club Bamboo Boutique Resort & Spa - Image 0
Club Bamboo Boutique Resort & Spa - Image 1
Club Bamboo Boutique Resort & Spa - Image 2
Club Bamboo Boutique Resort & Spa - Image 3
Club Bamboo Boutique Resort & Spa - Image 4
Club Bamboo Boutique Resort & Spa - Image 5
+37 相片
快速反应

请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Club Bamboo Boutique Resort & Spa is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Club Bamboo Boutique Resort & Spa 坐落在一个绝佳的地方，距离海滩和芭东市中心仅几分钟路程。 Club Bamboo Boutique Resort & Spa 在宁静的绿洲、免费 Wi-Fi 以及一流的水疗和健身中心放松身心，为您提供物超所值的美妙假期。这家小型精品酒店位于芭东市中心，让客人体验热带丛林主题。酒店距海滩仅 800 米，距市中心仅 2 公里。酒店提供前往芭东海滩的班车服务，客人可以在那里的 Club Bamboo 海滩俱乐部享受日光浴床，并且在晚上，班车将客人运送到主要的海滩路。酒店四周环绕着种满热带植物的花园，游泳池设有 16 米高的瀑布。热情好客的员工、个性化的服务和一长串的设施使 Club Bamboo Boutique Resort & Spa 成为普吉岛的绝佳选择。

分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Club Bamboo Boutique Resort & Spa的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Club Bamboo Boutique Resort & Spa
查看所有评论

地址/地图

247/1-8 Nanai Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

