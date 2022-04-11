请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
Club Bamboo Boutique Resort & Spa is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.
Club Bamboo Boutique Resort & Spa 坐落在一个绝佳的地方，距离海滩和芭东市中心仅几分钟路程。 Club Bamboo Boutique Resort & Spa 在宁静的绿洲、免费 Wi-Fi 以及一流的水疗和健身中心放松身心，为您提供物超所值的美妙假期。这家小型精品酒店位于芭东市中心，让客人体验热带丛林主题。酒店距海滩仅 800 米，距市中心仅 2 公里。酒店提供前往芭东海滩的班车服务，客人可以在那里的 Club Bamboo 海滩俱乐部享受日光浴床，并且在晚上，班车将客人运送到主要的海滩路。酒店四周环绕着种满热带植物的花园，游泳池设有 16 米高的瀑布。热情好客的员工、个性化的服务和一长串的设施使 Club Bamboo Boutique Resort & Spa 成为普吉岛的绝佳选择。