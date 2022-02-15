PHUKET TEST & GO

Classic Kameo Hotel & Services Apartment (SHA Extra Plus) - Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Sandbox Hotel

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya
8.6
通过
1386条评论进行评分
更新于 February 15, 2022
Classic Kameo Hotel & Services Apartment (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Classic Kameo Hotel & Services Apartment (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Classic Kameo Hotel & Services Apartment (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Classic Kameo Hotel & Services Apartment (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Classic Kameo Hotel & Services Apartment (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Classic Kameo Hotel & Services Apartment (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+17 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Han Tra, Classic Kameo Hotel & Services Apartment (SHA Extra Plus) is an ideal spot from which to discover Ayutthaya. The city center is merely five kilometers away, and the airport can be reached within 70 minutes. No less exceptional is the hotel's easy access to the city's myriad attractions and landmarks such as Wat Maheyong, Chai Mongkol Temple, and Wat Yai Chai Mongkhon. First-rate hotel services and facilities that define the Cape and Kantary Hotels experience await you at the Classic Kameo Hotel & Services Apartment (SHA Extra Plus). For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers room service, a coffee shop, restaurant, Wi-Fi in public areas, and a business center. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include a bathtub, refrigerator, Internet access, kitchenware, and a separate shower and tub to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as a steam room, hot tub, sauna, outdoor pool, and fitness center. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Classic Kameo Hotel & Services Apartment (SHA Extra Plus) hits the spot in many ways.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Classic Kameo Hotel & Services Apartment (SHA Extra Plus)的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Classic Kameo Hotel & Services Apartment (SHA Extra Plus)
查看所有评论

地址/地图

210 - 211, 148 Moo 5 Rojana Road, Tambol Pailing, Aumphur Phra Nakhon Si, Han Tra, Ayutthaya, Thailand, 20110

热门过滤器

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU