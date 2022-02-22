肉桂海滩别墅 - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

肉桂海滩别墅建于 2007 年，是苏梅岛的特色之一，也是旅行者的明智选择。这家 3 星级酒店距离热闹的城市有 15 公里，地理位置优越，可方便前往市内最大的景点。整洁的环境以及靠近海滩共和国俱乐部、罗望子泉森林水疗中心、Live & Let Dive Center 的便利，为这家酒店增添了特殊的魅力。肉桂海滩别墅酒店竭尽全力让客人感到舒适。为此，酒店提供最好的服务和设施。仅举几例酒店的设施，所有客房均提供免费无线网络连接、24 小时保安、每日客房清洁服务、24 小时前台服务、行李寄存服务。酒店拥有 19 间布置精美的客房，其中许多客房包括液晶电视/等离子屏幕、互联网接入 - 无线、互联网接入 - 无线（免费）、无烟房、空调。此外，酒店提供的一系列休闲活动确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。无论您的旅行目的是什么，肉桂海滩别墅都是您在苏梅岛逗留的绝佳选择。

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店