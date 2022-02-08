KRABI TEST & GO

Chermantra Aonang Resort & Pool Suite - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.1
通过
114条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Chermantra Aonang Resort & Pool Suite - Image 0
Chermantra Aonang Resort & Pool Suite - Image 1
Chermantra Aonang Resort & Pool Suite - Image 2
Chermantra Aonang Resort & Pool Suite - Image 3
Chermantra Aonang Resort & Pool Suite - Image 4
Chermantra Aonang Resort & Pool Suite - Image 5
+29 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the lovely area of Ao Nang, Cher Mantra Aonang Resort And Pool Suite enjoys a commanding position in the sightseeing, beaches, restaurants hub of Krabi. The excitement of the city center is only 13 Km away. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Cher Mantra Aonang Resort And Pool Suite is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, postal service, taxi service, ticket service. The ambiance of Cher Mantra Aonang Resort And Pool Suite is reflected in every guestroom. flat screen television, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, mirror, slippers are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by recreational facilities such as fitness center, outdoor pool, indoor pool, spa, massage. Cher Mantra Aonang Resort And Pool Suite is a smart choice for travelers to Krabi, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

地址/地图

987 Ao Nang, Mueang Krabi District, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

