Chayada Garden House and Resort Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Nakhon Ratchasima Sandbox Hotel

Nakhon Ratchasima
7.5
通过
434条评论进行评分
更新于 February 16, 2022
Chayada Garden House and Resort Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) is located five minutes into the city center, sometimes referred to as the Gateway to Isaan. There are a number of shopping malls and corporate buildings in the vicinity. A must-visit site is the Prasat Hin Phimai which is the largest sandstone structure in Thailand. Also on the list of places to visit should be the Khao Yai National Park, a World Heritage Site. The resort can also help make tour bookings as well as provide useful information to explore the region. A restaurant, coffee shop, and business center complete the facilities at the resort. Chayada Garden House and Resort Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) offers self-contained mini-houses fitted with all modern facilities for a truly pleasant stay.

131/4-9 Soi.Wadthatako , Mittraphap road , Naimuang, Nakhonratchasima City Center, Nakhonratchasima, Thailand, 30000

