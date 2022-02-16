Chateau de Khaoyai Hotel & Resort - Nakhon Ratchasima Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Chateau de Khaoyai Hotel & ResortWake up to a magical day and enjoy all that Khao Yai offers with a stay at Chateau de Khaoyai Hotel & Resort. The thrills couldn't be closer or more convenient for theme-park enthusiasts than staying at Chateau de Khaoyai Hotel & Resort -- only 7.5 km from the popular Pete Maze.The facilities and services provided by Chateau de Khaoyai Hotel & Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the resort's free Wi-Fi internet access. Parking is available and free, provided by the resort for guests with their own transportation. While lodging at this wonderful resort, the helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with multiple services that include concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes.The resort's on-site dry cleaning service and laundry service help you keep your favorite travel outfits clean so you can pack less. In-room conveniences include 24-hour room service, room service and daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay. The resort is entirely non-smoking, ensuring a clean air environment. Smoking is restricted to the designated smoking areas.Experience high-quality room facilities during your stay at Chateau de Khaoyai Hotel & Resort. The resort provides air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. Some rooms at Chateau de Khaoyai Hotel & Resort include special design features like a balcony or terrace. Selected rooms have television and cable TV to keep guests entertained.The resort also provides guests with a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker, bottled water, instant coffee and mini bar. Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the resort provides a hair dryer, bathrobes and towels in selected rooms.Dining and things to doWake up bright and energetic in the mornings with a cup of good coffee offered at the cafe right at the resort. Never let hunger affect your travel plans! Restaurants on-site provide convenient and tasty dining options.To fill your days, be sure to check out the fantastic facilities offered at Chateau de Khaoyai Hotel & Resort. The many offerings at Chateau de Khaoyai Hotel & Resort ensures you'll have plenty to do during your stay. No vacation is complete without a refreshing jump into the pool. For those who hate to miss a workout, a trip to the resort's fitness facility will keep you fresh and healthy.Around the propertyThis is your chance to explore all that Khao Yai has to offer. See if you can improve your handicap with 9 or 18 holes at Khao Yai Golf Club, a golf course located 11.7 km away. Whatever you may be looking to buy on your trip to Khao Yai, chances are you'll find it at Khao Yai Floating Market located 16.3 km away. Engage in the city's best art at Khao Yai Art Museum located 4.6 km away, where you can learn about the local art scene and buy original works.Reasons to stay hereRooms here are cheaper than 83% of accommodations in the city.This resort's food and dining score higher than 88% of accommodations in the city.Room comfort is said to be outstanding here, scoring higher than 86% of accommodations in the city.