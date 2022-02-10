Chanchalay Hip Hostel - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Chanchalay Hip Hostel 专为商务和休闲旅行而设计，地理位置优越，位于甲米镇；该市最受欢迎的地区之一。从这里，客人可以轻松前往这座热闹城市的所有景点。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。 Chanchalay Hip Hostel酒店竭尽全力让客人感到舒适。为此，酒店提供最好的服务和设施。酒店提供各种一流的设施，如所有客房的免费无线网络连接、24 小时保安、壁炉、出租车服务、票务服务。此外，所有客房均配备各种舒适设施。许多房间甚至提供液晶电视/等离子屏幕、额外的浴室、额外的卫生间、衣架、镜子，以取悦最挑剔的客人。酒店的花园是忙碌了一天后放松身心的理想场所。一流的设施和优越的地理位置使 Chanchalay Hip Hostel 成为您在甲米享受逗留的完美基地。

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 Chanchalay Hip Hostel的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 Chanchalay Hip Hostel 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。

合作伙伴酒店 SAii皮皮岛村 8.7 用

3402 评论 从 ฿-1