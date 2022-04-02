Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
位于普吉岛西海岸，客人可以轻松前往探索泰国最迷人的海滩目的地。度假村距即将成为世界遗产的普吉镇仅 20 分钟车程，距芭东热闹的夜生活场所仅 10 分钟路程，距卡塔海滩仅 3 分钟步行路程。客房内饰包括传统的泰国纺织品和家具、空调、卫星电视、吹风机和迷你吧。内部设施和服务包括机场接送、游泳池、互联网接入、海景房、美容院和水疗中心。当您在卡塔海滩 查纳莱弗洛拉度假村进行预订时，请使用我们的安全的在线预订表格。