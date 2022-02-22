BANGKOK TEST & GO

Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9
通过
291条评论进行评分
更新于 February 22, 2022
Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok - Image 0
Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok - Image 1
Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok - Image 2
Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok - Image 3
Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok - Image 4
Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok - Image 5
+7 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Bangkok, Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. Situated only from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, laundry service, designated smoking area, shared lounge/TV area. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide air conditioning, blackout curtains, hair dryer, Private bath to please the most discerning guest. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy a great location and services to match at Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok
查看所有评论

地址/地图

1041/3-4 Siri Square Silom, Between Silom 21 and 23, Silom road, Bangrak, Silom, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8

2226 评论
฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3

19 评论
฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1

1763 评论
฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2

778 评论
฿-1
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
8.8

12884 评论
฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4

6947 评论
฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7

18 评论
฿-1
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8

4241 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU