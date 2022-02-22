Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Bangkok, Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. Situated only from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, laundry service, designated smoking area, shared lounge/TV area. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide air conditioning, blackout curtains, hair dryer, Private bath to please the most discerning guest. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy a great location and services to match at Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok.

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店