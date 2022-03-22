查龙木屋度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
查龙木屋度假村 (Chalong Chalet Resort) 位于普吉岛查龙 (Chalong) 地区，是娱乐和放松的理想场所。酒店距离市中心 10 公里，方便客人前往重要的城镇设施。这家现代酒店临近普吉射击场、普吉兰花农场、Suay Spa & Massage 等热门城市景点。在这家普吉岛酒店享受丰富的无与伦比的服务和设施。仅举几例酒店的设施，所有客房均提供免费 Wi-Fi、24 小时前台、行李寄存处、公共区域 Wi-Fi、停车场。查龙木屋度假村的氛围体现在每间客房中。液晶电视/等离子屏幕、互联网接入 - 无线、私人游泳池、互联网接入 - 无线（免费）、漩涡浴缸只是整个酒店的一些设施。酒店提供一流的设施，包括桑拿浴室、室外游泳池、水疗中心、按摩服务、花园，让您在城市充满活力的一天后放松身心。无论您的旅行目的是什么，查龙木屋度假村都是您在普吉岛逗留的绝佳选择。