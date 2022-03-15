TRAT TEST & GO

Chai Chet Resort - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
8.2
通过
888条评论进行评分
更新于 March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Chai Chet Resort is ideally situated in Klong Prao Beach, one of the city's most popular locales. The hotel is nestled in the heart of Laem Chai Chet. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Lam Chai Chet, Koh Chang Offroad ATV Tour, and Barali Spa. Chai Chet Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers laundry service/dry cleaning, a poolside bar, a restaurant, meeting facilities, and a car park. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience with a television, complimentary bottled water, shower, balcony/terrace, and refrigerator in each room. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as massage treatments, a garden, a pool, and a sauna to make your stay truly unforgettable. Chai Chet Resort is a smart choice for travelers to Koh Chang, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

地址/地图

6/2 Moo 4, Cape Chai Chet, Klong Prao Beach, Koh Chang, Thailand, 23170

