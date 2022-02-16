PHUKET TEST & GO

Chai Chet Resort (SHA Extra plus) - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
8.2
通过
893条评论进行评分
更新于 February 16, 2022
Chai Chet Resort (SHA Extra plus) - Image 0
Chai Chet Resort (SHA Extra plus) - Image 1
Chai Chet Resort (SHA Extra plus) - Image 2
Chai Chet Resort (SHA Extra plus) - Image 3
Chai Chet Resort (SHA Extra plus) - Image 4
Chai Chet Resort (SHA Extra plus) - Image 5
+27 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Chai Chet Resort (SHA Extra plus) is ideally situated in Klong Prao Beach, one of the city's most popular locales. The hotel is nestled in the heart of Laem Chai Chet. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Lam Chai Chet, Koh Chang Offroad ATV Tour, and Barali Spa. Chai Chet Resort (SHA Extra plus) offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers laundry service/dry cleaning, a poolside bar, a restaurant, meeting facilities, and a car park. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience with a television, complimentary bottled water, shower, balcony/terrace, and refrigerator in each room. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as massage treatments, a garden, a pool, and a sauna to make your stay truly unforgettable. Chai Chet Resort (SHA Extra plus) is a smart choice for travelers to Koh Chang, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Chai Chet Resort (SHA Extra plus)的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Chai Chet Resort (SHA Extra plus)
查看所有评论

地址/地图

6/2 Moo 4, Cape Chai Chet, Klong Prao Beach, Koh Chang, Thailand, 23170

热门过滤器

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU