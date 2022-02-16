Chaanburi Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Chanthaburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Chaanburi Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus)Never miss a single attraction in Chanthaburi when staying at Chaanburi Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus). Getting around in Chanthaburi is easy when staying at this resort, strategically placed right in the heart of the city.Enjoy all that Chaanburi Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus) has to offer! Keep up with all your communications easily with the resort's free Wi-Fi. Guests can enjoy free parking right at the resort. Front desk services including luggage storage and safety deposit boxes can assist with your needs.Getting tickets for the city's best entertainment is easy through the resort's ticket service and tours. Feeling lazy? In-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your room time. For the comfort and health of all guests, smoking is not permitted anywhere within the resort.Enjoy the services offered at Chaanburi Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus) from the convenience of your guestroom. For your comfort, rooms at the resort are equipped with air conditioning. Selected rooms at Chaanburi Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus) include a balcony or terrace, as part of the room design. In-room entertainment amenities are available in some rooms and include television.In selected rooms, you can find a refrigerator, bottled water and instant tea at your disposal. Chaanburi Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus) also provides a hair dryer and bathrobes in its bathroom.Dining and things to doEnjoy the morning bliss with a sip of good coffee at the cafe located in the resort. A variety of convenient and tasty dining options are waiting for you at the resort, for whenever you get hungry.Fill your days with the array of activities and facilities offered at Chaanburi Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus). Spend some time relaxing at the resort's pool.Around the propertyExperience all the sights and local attractions of Chanthaburi with Chaanburi Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus) as your base. Don't forget to stop by Chantaboon Waterfront Community located 4.0 km away, where everyone who visits Chanthaburi wants to have their photo taken. Acquire some cultural knowledge with a day at The National Naval Commerce Museum located 1.8 km away, where you can see famous works by local artists.Reasons to stay hereFacilities at this resort are rated higher than 85% of other accommodations in the city.Past guests love the cleanliness here, ranking it higher than 82% of the city's accommodation.