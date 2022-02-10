Centra by Centara Phu Pano Resort Krabi - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Centra by Centara Phu Pano Resort Krabi (SHA Plus+) 建于 2016 年，是甲米的独特亮点，也是旅行者的明智选择。酒店距市中心仅 30 公里，地理位置优越，方便客人享受镇上的景点和活动。凭借其便利的地理位置，该物业可轻松前往城市的必游景点。 Centra by Centara Phu Pano Resort Krabi (SHA Plus+) 提供无可挑剔的服务和所有必要的设施，以激发旅客的活力。一些专属设施包括传真机、复印机、无障碍通道、24 小时前台和公共区域的 Wi-Fi，以确保我们的客人获得最大的舒适度。所有客房均配备周到的设施，以确保无与伦比的舒适感。客人可以全天享受健身中心和室外游泳池的轻松氛围。无论您出于何种原因来访甲米，Centra by Centara Phu Pano Resort Krabi (SHA Plus+) 都是令人振奋和令人兴奋的度假胜地。

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 Centra by Centara Phu Pano Resort Krabi的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 Centra by Centara Phu Pano Resort Krabi 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。

合作伙伴酒店 SAii皮皮岛村 8.7 用

3402 评论 从 ฿-1