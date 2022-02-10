KRABI TEST & GO

Centra by Centara Phu Pano Resort Krabi - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.5
通过
2236条评论进行评分
更新于 February 10, 2022
Centra by Centara Phu Pano Resort Krabi - Image 0
Centra by Centara Phu Pano Resort Krabi - Image 1
Centra by Centara Phu Pano Resort Krabi - Image 2
Centra by Centara Phu Pano Resort Krabi - Image 3
Centra by Centara Phu Pano Resort Krabi - Image 4
Centra by Centara Phu Pano Resort Krabi - Image 5
+17 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Centra by Centara Phu Pano Resort Krabi (SHA Plus+) 建于 2016 年，是甲米的独特亮点，也是旅行者的明智选择。酒店距市中心仅 30 公里，地理位置优越，方便客人享受镇上的景点和活动。凭借其便利的地理位置，该物业可轻松前往城市的必游景点。 Centra by Centara Phu Pano Resort Krabi (SHA Plus+) 提供无可挑剔的服务和所有必要的设施，以激发旅客的活力。一些专属设施包括传真机、复印机、无障碍通道、24 小时前台和公共区域的 Wi-Fi，以确保我们的客人获得最大的舒适度。所有客房均配备周到的设施，以确保无与伦比的舒适感。客人可以全天享受健身中心和室外游泳池的轻松氛围。无论您出于何种原因来访甲米，Centra by Centara Phu Pano Resort Krabi (SHA Plus+) 都是令人振奋和令人兴奋的度假胜地。

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Centra by Centara Phu Pano Resort Krabi的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Centra by Centara Phu Pano Resort Krabi
查看所有评论

地址/地图

879 Moo 2, Soi Ao Nang 11, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

合作伙伴酒店

SAii皮皮岛村
8.7

3402 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

现场悬崖景观别墅
9.1

221 评论
฿-1
甲米查达度假村
7.5

634 评论
฿-1
和平拉古娜度假村
8.1

3503 评论
฿-1
帕南度假村旅馆
7.9

2864 评论
฿-1
查达泰国村
7.9

691 评论
฿-1
甲米拉普拉亚度假村
8

1021 评论
฿-1
小度假村
8.1

900 评论
฿-1
甲米海蓝宝石度假村
7.9

755 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU