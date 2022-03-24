PATTAYA TEST & GO

Centra by Centara Maris Resort Jomtien - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.2
通过
4312条评论进行评分
更新于 March 24, 2022
Centra by Centara Maris Resort Jomtien - Image 0
Centra by Centara Maris Resort Jomtien - Image 1
Centra by Centara Maris Resort Jomtien - Image 2
Centra by Centara Maris Resort Jomtien - Image 3
Centra by Centara Maris Resort Jomtien - Image 4
Centra by Centara Maris Resort Jomtien - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Well-positioned in Jomtien Beach, Centra by Centara Maris Resort Jomtien is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Pattaya. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Centara Hotels & Resorts is renowned for its quality services and friendly staff, and Centra by Centara Maris Resort Jomtien lives up to expectations. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, infirmary, 24-hour front desk can be enjoyed at the hotel. Guests can choose from 282 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage, kids club, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Whatever your purpose of visit, Centra by Centara Maris Resort Jomtien is an excellent choice for your stay in Pattaya.

地址/地图

98/2 Moo 1, Na Jomtien,, Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20250

