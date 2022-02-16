Centara Koh Chang Tropicana Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Centara Koh Chang Tropicana Resort (SHA Extra Plus)Enjoy your best urban adventure ever at Centara Koh Chang Tropicana Resort (SHA Extra Plus), with its special, travel-minimizing location right in the city center, allowing you more time to see all that Koh Chang has to offer. Book a room at Centara Koh Chang Tropicana Resort (SHA Extra Plus), just 2.0 km from Khlong Prao Beach, and oceanside fun will be an option every day.All offerings provided by Centara Koh Chang Tropicana Resort (SHA Extra Plus) help to ensure a pleasant stay for all travelers. Free internet access provided within the resort keeps you connected throughout your stay. Airport transfer services can be booked before your check-in date, to ensure a smooth and convenient arrival or departure. For guests arriving by car, parking is provided free of charge.Always get the assistance you need with front desk services including concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. Booking the best tickets and getting the hottest restaurant reservations are made easy with help from the resort's ticket service and tours. For longer stays or whenever you need it, the dry cleaning service and laundry service keep your favorite travel outfits clean and available. Feel like doing nothing? Available services like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your time at the Centara Koh Chang Tropicana Resort (SHA Extra Plus).For health reasons, smoking is not permitted anywhere inside the resort. For guests who would like to smoke, the designated smoking areas are available.A range of amenities is offered in guestrooms at Centara Koh Chang Tropicana Resort (SHA Extra Plus). Enjoy your stay even more at the resort, knowing that your room includes air conditioning. For a bit of entertainment, guests will find television and cable TV available in selected rooms. Don't worry about being thirsty as a refrigerator and mini bar are provided in guestrooms.Bathroom amenities are just as important as others, and at the resort, you'll find a hair dryer and bathrobes available. Dining and things to doEach morning you can start the day with a delicious in-house breakfast offered at Centara Koh Chang Tropicana Resort (SHA Extra Plus). Don't start your vacation days without your morning coffee, available every morning in the café. A number of great dining options at the resort assures that you'll always have convenient and delicious choices. A great night out couldn't be easier! Enjoy a fun evening without traveling outside at the bar.A day in will be as fun as a day out with ranges of recreational activities offered at Centara Koh Chang Tropicana Resort (SHA Extra Plus). A beach that's accessible right from the resort puts you close to the ocean during your stay. A relaxing end to every day is possible with a visit to the massage, hot tub, spa and sauna. Don't forget to make a visit or two to the resort's pool.At Centara Koh Chang Tropicana Resort (SHA Extra Plus), every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. Enjoy your favorite drink in your swimsuit at the resort's poolside bar. Burn off you vacation calories with a quick visit to the resort's fitness facility. Beat the hot weather with cooling water activities like snorkeling, non-motorized water sports and diving. Fun in the water is easy with aquatic activities available, like canoes.Challenge your travel group members or other guests to competitive fun, with the resort's dart board, ping-pong table and yoga room. Family time on relaxed evenings is easy with the resort's games room and shared lounge and TV area. Got someone special waiting for you back home? Then easily pick up a memorable gift at the shops.Around the propertyAn array of attractions are a must-see while visiting Koh Chang. A full day's itinerary in Centara Koh Chang Tropicana Resort (SHA Extra Plus) often starts with a stop at Baan Zen Waterfront Retreat located 310 m away.