Centara Hotel & Convention Centre Udon Thani - Udon Thani Sandbox Hotel

Udon Thani
8.3
通过
8136条评论进行评分
更新于 February 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Centara Hotel & Convention Centre Udon Thani (SHA Plus+), formerly known as Charoensri Grand Royal Hotel, is located in one of the most popular cities in the northeast of Thailand. This area is also the gateway to Laos, northern Vietnam, and southern China with its proximity to the Friendship Bridge across the Mekong River. After their renovation, the hotel is ready to offer excellent service and basic amenities to satisfy their guests. You will find 24-hour room service, facilities for the disabled, daily newspapers, and a business center. With its convenient location, guests can easily access the city’s largest shopping and lifestyle center within a minute. The shopping mall includes a Robinson’s department store and a TOPS supermarket together with a Major Cineplex and Major Bowl. Clock Tower Roundabout and Kom Luang Prajak Circle are also within minutes of your room. Centara Hotel & Convention Centre Udon Thani (SHA Plus+) is truly your number one accommodation when visiting Udon Thani.

地址/地图

Prajaksillapakhom Road, Muang, Shopping Center, Udon Thani, Thailand, 41000

