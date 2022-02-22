Centara Ao Nang Beach Resort & Spa Krabi - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Centara Ao Nang Beach Resort & Spa Krabi坐落于奥南的中心地带，是游览甲米的理想出发点。从这里，客人可以充分享受这座热闹城市所提供的一切。凭借其便利的位置，该物业可轻松前往该市的必游景点。在 Centara Ao Nang Beach Resort & Spa Krabi，定义 Centara Hotels & Resorts 体验的一流服务和设施恭候您的光临。为了客人的舒适和便利，酒店在公共区域提供 Wi-Fi、客房服务、餐厅、24 小时登记入住、海滩。所有客房均配备周到的设施，以确保无与伦比的舒适感。酒店的众多娱乐项目确保您在入住期间有很多活动可做。一流的设施和优越的地理位置使 Centara Ao Nang Beach Resort & Spa Krabi 成为您在甲米享受住宿的理想下榻之地。

