CELES 海滨度假村 苏梅岛 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

苏梅岛 CELES Beachfront Resort Koh Samui 为商务和休闲旅行而设计，地理位置优越，位于 Bo Phut；该市最受欢迎的地区之一。从这里，客人可以轻松前往这座热闹城市的所有景点。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。 CELES Beachfront Resort Koh Samui 为酒店客人提供优质的服务和广泛的设施，致力于确保您的住宿尽可能舒适。酒店提供各种一流的设施，如所有客房的免费无线网络连接、每日客房清洁、24 小时前台、行李寄存、公共区域的无线网络连接。走进 68 间温馨的客房中的一间，利用各种便利设施，如液晶电视/等离子屏幕、衣架、私人入口、拖鞋和沙发，摆脱一天的压力，部分客房还提供这些设施。酒店的浮潜、私人海滩、健身中心、桑拿、钓鱼是忙碌一天后放松身心的理想场所。在苏梅岛 CELES 海滨度假村享受无与伦比的服务和真正享有盛誉的地址。