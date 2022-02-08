卡萨达套房泳池别墅 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Casada Suitte Pool Villas 位于 Bang Thao 地区，是游客的热门选择。从这里，客人可以充分享受这座热闹城市所提供的一切。凭借其便利的位置，该物业可轻松前往该市的必游景点。卡萨达套房泳池别墅酒店提供优质贴心的服务和方便实用的设施，赢得了客人的普遍好评。所有客房均提供免费无线网络连接、24 小时保安、每日客房清洁、出租车服务、厨房等设施，为每位客人提供便利。所有客房均配备周到的设施，以确保无与伦比的舒适感。酒店的众多娱乐项目确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。卡萨达套房泳池别墅是前往普吉岛的旅客的明智选择，每次都能提供轻松无忧的住宿体验。

