PHUKET TEST & GO

卡萨达套房泳池别墅 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.5
通过
6条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Casada Suitte Pool Villas - Image 0
Casada Suitte Pool Villas - Image 1
Casada Suitte Pool Villas - Image 2
Casada Suitte Pool Villas - Image 3
Casada Suitte Pool Villas - Image 4
Casada Suitte Pool Villas - Image 5
+18 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Casada Suitte Pool Villas 位于 Bang Thao 地区，是游客的热门选择。从这里，客人可以充分享受这座热闹城市所提供的一切。凭借其便利的位置，该物业可轻松前往该市的必游景点。卡萨达套房泳池别墅酒店提供优质贴心的服务和方便实用的设施，赢得了客人的普遍好评。所有客房均提供免费无线网络连接、24 小时保安、每日客房清洁、出租车服务、厨房等设施，为每位客人提供便利。所有客房均配备周到的设施，以确保无与伦比的舒适感。酒店的众多娱乐项目确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。卡萨达套房泳池别墅是前往普吉岛的旅客的明智选择，每次都能提供轻松无忧的住宿体验。

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是卡萨达套房泳池别墅的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 卡萨达套房泳池别墅
查看所有评论

地址/地图

99/10-13 M.4 T.Paklok A.Thalang Phuket, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand

合作伙伴酒店

Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified)
8.5

393 评论
฿-1
Marina Express Aviator 普吉岛机场
8.4

1244 评论
฿-1
普吉机场酒店
8.4

556 评论
฿-1
普吉机场广场
7.8

362 评论
฿-1
因此普吉岛酒店
8.5

431 评论
฿-1
潘西里屋
8.3

604 评论
฿-1
石板
8.8

1689 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU