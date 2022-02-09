PHUKET TEST & GO

卡萨湾豪华泳池别墅 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.7
通过
163条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
CasaBay Luxury Pool Villas - Image 0
CasaBay Luxury Pool Villas - Image 1
CasaBay Luxury Pool Villas - Image 2
CasaBay Luxury Pool Villas - Image 3
CasaBay Luxury Pool Villas - Image 4
CasaBay Luxury Pool Villas - Image 5
+9 相片
快速反应

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

欢迎来到 CasaBay 豪华泳池别墅，这是一家现代豪华的酒店，位于普吉岛南部拉威的私人安静区域。

该物业提供各种俯瞰拉威湾的住宿，包括两间大型 6 卧室住宿、五间 4 卧室住宿和四间 3 卧室住宿。在拥有宽敞的户外生活空间的同时，所有酒店都为客人提供充分的隐私。每个空间都布置高雅，配备您所期望的所有舒适设施：中央发电机、液晶电视、所有客房均配备大金管道空调、免费卫星频道、高速 Wi-Fi、设备齐全的厨房和 J.B.L 家庭影院。此外，还有带自动门的停车场。

现场的 CasaBay 豪华泳池别墅办公室将在需要时欢迎您并为您提供支持。我们的综合大楼还有一个夜间安保团队，从 07:00 pm 到 07:00 am。我们可提供短期假期住宿和长期租赁服务。如需更多信息，请联系我们的团队，我们将很高兴为您提供搜索帮助。

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是卡萨湾豪华泳池别墅的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 卡萨湾豪华泳池别墅
查看所有评论

地址/地图

Viset Road, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

合作伙伴酒店

芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

普吉岛拉瓦达景观酒店
7.7

119 评论
฿-1
蓝莲花度假村及餐厅
7.7

8 评论
฿-1
蓝海滩大度假村及水疗中心
9.2

1 评论
฿-1
普吉岛维吉特度假村
8.5

868 评论
฿-1
卡萨贝拉普吉岛
8.7

68 评论
฿-1
Baan Mee Phuket
8.6

29 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU