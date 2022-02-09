卡萨湾豪华泳池别墅 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

欢迎来到 CasaBay 豪华泳池别墅，这是一家现代豪华的酒店，位于普吉岛南部拉威的私人安静区域。 该物业提供各种俯瞰拉威湾的住宿，包括两间大型 6 卧室住宿、五间 4 卧室住宿和四间 3 卧室住宿。在拥有宽敞的户外生活空间的同时，所有酒店都为客人提供充分的隐私。每个空间都布置高雅，配备您所期望的所有舒适设施：中央发电机、液晶电视、所有客房均配备大金管道空调、免费卫星频道、高速 Wi-Fi、设备齐全的厨房和 J.B.L 家庭影院。此外，还有带自动门的停车场。 现场的 CasaBay 豪华泳池别墅办公室将在需要时欢迎您并为您提供支持。我们的综合大楼还有一个夜间安保团队，从 07:00 pm 到 07:00 am。我们可提供短期假期住宿和长期租赁服务。如需更多信息，请联系我们的团队，我们将很高兴为您提供搜索帮助。

