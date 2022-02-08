CAPITAL O 959 Wabi Sabi 精品酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

瓦比萨比精品酒店位于普吉岛，交通便利，是探索这座充满活力的城市的理想基地。这家 3.5 星级酒店距离热闹的城市 0.5 公里，地理位置优越，可方便前往市内最大的景点。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。瓦比萨比精品酒店提供的设施和服务确保为客人提供一个愉快的入住体验。为了客人的舒适和方便，酒店在所有客房提供免费无线网络连接、24 小时保安、每日清洁服务、邮政服务、出租车服务。所有客房均配备周到的设施，以确保无与伦比的舒适感。此外，酒店提供的一系列休闲活动确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。无论您的旅行目的是什么，瓦比萨比精品酒店都是您在普吉岛逗留的绝佳选择。

