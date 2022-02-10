首都 806 西拉格兰德酒店及水疗中心 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

西拉格兰德酒店位于普吉岛，交通便利，是探索这座充满活力的城市的理想基地。这家 4 星级酒店距离热闹的城市有 8.2 公里，地理位置优越，方便客人前往市内最大的景点。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。在这家普吉岛酒店享受丰富的无与伦比的服务和设施。仅举几例酒店的设施，所有客房均提供免费 Wi-Fi、24 小时前台、快速入住/退房、行李寄存、公共区域 Wi-Fi。酒店拥有 99 间布置精美的客房，其中许多客房包括液晶电视/等离子屏幕、互联网接入 - 无线、互联网接入 - 无线（免费）、非吸烟客房、空调。酒店提供完整的娱乐设施，包括健身中心、桑拿浴室、室外游泳池、水疗中心、按摩服务。在西拉格兰德酒店体验专业服务和各种特色的迷人融合。

