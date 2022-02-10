PHUKET TEST & GO

首都 806 西拉格兰德酒店及水疗中心 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.6
通过
549条评论进行评分
更新于 February 10, 2022
西拉格兰德酒店位于普吉岛，交通便利，是探索这座充满活力的城市的理想基地。这家 4 星级酒店距离热闹的城市有 8.2 公里，地理位置优越，方便客人前往市内最大的景点。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。在这家普吉岛酒店享受丰富的无与伦比的服务和设施。仅举几例酒店的设施，所有客房均提供免费 Wi-Fi、24 小时前台、快速入住/退房、行李寄存、公共区域 Wi-Fi。酒店拥有 99 间布置精美的客房，其中许多客房包括液晶电视/等离子屏幕、互联网接入 - 无线、互联网接入 - 无线（免费）、非吸烟客房、空调。酒店提供完整的娱乐设施，包括健身中心、桑拿浴室、室外游泳池、水疗中心、按摩服务。在西拉格兰德酒店体验专业服务和各种特色的迷人融合。

地址/地图

184/44-47 Patong Center ,Phang Muang Sai Kor Rd., Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

