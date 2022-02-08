CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Capital O 464 At Nata Chiangmai Chic Jungle (Vaccinated Staff) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.6
通过
631条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Capital O 464 At Nata Chiangmai Chic Jungle (Vaccinated Staff) - Image 0
Capital O 464 At Nata Chiangmai Chic Jungle (Vaccinated Staff) - Image 1
Capital O 464 At Nata Chiangmai Chic Jungle (Vaccinated Staff) - Image 2
Capital O 464 At Nata Chiangmai Chic Jungle (Vaccinated Staff) - Image 3
Capital O 464 At Nata Chiangmai Chic Jungle (Vaccinated Staff) - Image 4
Capital O 464 At Nata Chiangmai Chic Jungle (Vaccinated Staff) - Image 5
+51 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Mae Rim, at NaTa Chiangmai Chic Jungle is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Chiang Mai. The excitement of the city center is only 25 km away. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Mae-Sa Golf Course, Maerim Shooting Range, Chiang Mai X-Center. At NaTa Chiangmai Chic Jungle offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, airport transfer. The hotel features 15 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the hot tub, sauna, outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids). With an ideal location and facilities to match, at NaTa Chiangmai Chic Jungle hits the spot in many ways.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Capital O 464 At Nata Chiangmai Chic Jungle (Vaccinated Staff)的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Capital O 464 At Nata Chiangmai Chic Jungle (Vaccinated Staff)
查看所有评论

地址/地图

32/3 Moo 5 Mae Ram, Mae Rim, Chiang Mai 50180, Mae Rim, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50180

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2

62 评论
฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9

15 评论
฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5

7 评论
฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1

735 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU