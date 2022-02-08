Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与首都 O 1111 阿南达兰达度假村以优先方式，以及首都 O 1111 阿南达兰达度假村从你会直接收取货款。

Capital O 1111 Ananda Lanta Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX .



We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

俯瞰美丽的 Khlong Dao 和 Pra Ae Long Beach，这个度假村占地 8 英亩，位于海滩路上。拥有 48 间客房，每间客房都设有自己的阳台，装饰高雅，拥有现代装饰和所有现代设施，为客人提供最大的舒适度。距离兰达岛著名的购物、餐饮和娱乐区仅几步之遥。凭借便利的地理位置、敬业的员工和一流的设施，Capital O 1111 Ananda Lanta Resort (SHA Plus+) 长期以来一直是旅行者的最爱。请输入您的首选入住日期并提交我们的在线预订表格，以便在 Capital O 1111 Ananda Lanta Resort (SHA Plus+) 进行预订。

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 首都 O 1111 阿南达兰达度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 首都 O 1111 阿南达兰达度假村 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。