BANGKOK TEST & GO

C U Inn Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.9
通过
1307条评论进行评分
更新于 February 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Chatuchak, C U Inn Bangkok is the perfect place to experience Bangkok and its surroundings. Situated only 11.4 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. C U Inn Bangkok also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, taxi service, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage. Guests can choose from 48 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the C U Inn Bangkok the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Bangkok.

地址/地图

1094/22-28 Vibhavadi-Rangsit Rd. Chompol, Chatuchak, Bangkok 10900, Chatuchak, Bangkok, Thailand, 10900

