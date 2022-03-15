SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

布里拉沙帕岸岛 - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
9.2
通过
625条评论进行评分
更新于 March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Buri Rasa Koh Phangan 位于美丽的 Thong Nai Pan Noi 地区，在帕岸岛的浪漫、餐厅和海滩中心享有制高点。距离市中心仅 20.0 公里，45 分钟内即可抵达机场。整洁的环境以及靠近通奈潘亚海滩、Haad Khom 海滩、Ban Chalok Lam 码头的位置，为这家酒店增添了特殊的魅力。布里拉沙帕岸岛酒店竭尽全力让客人感到舒适。为此，酒店提供最好的服务和设施。为了客人的舒适和方便，酒店提供 24 小时客房服务、所有客房免费无线网络连接、24 小时保安、每日客房清洁服务、出租车服务。酒店拥有 65 间布置精美的客房，其中许多客房包括液晶电视/等离子电视、衣架、免费迎宾饮品、镜子、私人入口。无论您是健身爱好者，还是只想在辛苦一天后寻找放松的方式，独木舟、浮潜、私人海滩、健身中心、室外游泳池等一流的娱乐设施将为您带来无限乐趣。在帕岸岛布里拉沙享受无与伦比的服务和真正享有盛誉的地址。

地址/地图

55 Moo 5, Thong Nai Pan Noi Beach, Baan Tai, Thong Nai Pan Noi, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

