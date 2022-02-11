BANGKOK TEST & GO

BS Premier Airport Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.1
通过
1366条评论进行评分
更新于 February 11, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

BS Premier Airport Hotel, located in Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, is a popular choice for travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. Also within easy reach are Wat Sangkaracha, Chaolanta Chaika Suvarnabhumi Restaurant, Krua Rabieng Nam Restaurant. The facilities and services provided by BS Premier Airport Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. 64 rooms spread over 4 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, wake-up service can be found in selected rooms. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids), garden. BS Premier Airport Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Bangkok.

地址/地图

836/1 Ladkrabang Rd., Ladkrabang, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10520

