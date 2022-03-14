PHUKET TEST & GO

Brook Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Conveniently located in Phuket, Brook Resort is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. The excitement of the city center is only away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Brook Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, laundromat, postal service to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. The hotel features 30 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, air conditioning, wake-up service, television. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as massage. Brook Resort is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Phuket.

12/42 Moo 2 Soi Boonnada, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

