PATTAYA TEST & GO

Boutique City And Grand Day Hotel Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.3
通过
512条评论进行评分
更新于 February 27, 2022
Boutique City And Grand Day Hotel Pattaya - Image 0
Boutique City And Grand Day Hotel Pattaya - Image 1
Boutique City And Grand Day Hotel Pattaya - Image 2
Boutique City And Grand Day Hotel Pattaya - Image 3
Boutique City And Grand Day Hotel Pattaya - Image 4
Boutique City And Grand Day Hotel Pattaya - Image 5
+31 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Pattaya, you'll feel right at home at Boutique City Hotel Pattaya, which offers quality accommodation and great service. Set 1 km from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Boutique City Hotel Pattaya also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Pattaya. Top features of the hotel include 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, closet, internet access – wireless, non smoking rooms to please the most discerning guest. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, pool (kids). Whatever your reason for visiting Pattaya, the Boutique City Hotel Pattaya is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Boutique City And Grand Day Hotel Pattaya的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Boutique City And Grand Day Hotel Pattaya
查看所有评论

地址/地图

20 South Pattaya road, Moo 10, Nongprue, South Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7

314 评论
฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7

463 评论
฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1

856 评论
฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4

15 评论
฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5

29 评论
฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7

261 评论
฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5

593 评论
฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2

62 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU