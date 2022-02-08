Bluemoon Cha-Am Hotel - Phetchaburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Offering quality accommodations in the restaurants, family fun, beaches district of Hua Hin / Cha-am, Bluemoon Cha-Am Hotel is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Bluemoon Cha-Am Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. The hotel features 29 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, non smoking rooms, air conditioning, wake-up service. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, pool (kids), to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Bluemoon Cha-Am Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Hua Hin / Cha-am.