PHUKET TEST & GO

超越卡塔度假村 - Phuket Test & Go Hotel

Phuket
8
通过
2427条评论进行评分
更新于 April 2, 2022
Beyond Resort Kata - Image 0
Beyond Resort Kata - Image 1
Beyond Resort Kata - Image 2
Beyond Resort Kata - Image 3
Beyond Resort Kata - Image 4
Beyond Resort Kata - Image 5
+36 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Beyond Resort Kata酒店坐落在郁郁葱葱的热带花园中。套房提供 275 间现代亚洲风格的客房，配备豪华的度假设施，可欣赏卡塔海滩和安达曼海的壮丽景色。该度假村距离普吉镇和受欢迎的芭东海滩仅有 15 分钟车程。客人可以在四家餐厅之一享用一系列亚洲、西式和地中海菜肴。该位置营造出宁静和异国情调的氛围，让您远离人群彻底放松。度假村的设施包括精品店、行李处理、汽车租赁服务、沙龙、货币兑换和随叫随到的医生。 Beyond Resort Kata 是您真正独特而难忘的体验。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是超越卡塔度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 超越卡塔度假村
查看所有评论

地址/地图

1 Pakbang Road, Tambon Karon, Muang District, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

合作伙伴酒店

芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

糖棕榈山坡大酒店
8.3

4442 评论
฿-1
卡塔白D精品旅馆
9.2

535 评论
฿-1
SIS 卡塔度假村
8.8

1078 评论
฿-1
卡塔岩
8.5

86 评论
฿-1
兰花度假村 - 卡塔海滩
8.2

602 评论
฿-1
梅塔迪别墅度假酒店
8.6

2205 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU