Pattaya / Chonburi
7.9
通过
2411条评论进行评分
更新于 April 2, 2022
Bella Villa Prima Hotel - Image 0
Bella Villa Prima Hotel - Image 1
Bella Villa Prima Hotel - Image 2
Bella Villa Prima Hotel - Image 3
Bella Villa Prima Hotel - Image 4
Bella Villa Prima Hotel - Image 5
+18 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Well-placed in the nightlife, shopping, beaches area of Pattaya city, Bella Villa Prima Hotel provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. The excitement of the city center is only 1 km away. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to O Tattoo, Avarin Spa, Alcazar Cabaret give to this hotel a special charm. Bella Villa Group is renowned for its quality services and friendly staff, and Bella Villa Prima Hotel lives up to expectations. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. The ambiance of Bella Villa Prima Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, massage, games room. Whatever your purpose of visit, Bella Villa Prima Hotel is an excellent choice for your stay in Pattaya.

地址/地图

138 M.9 Soi 4 , Pattya 2rd, North Pattaya, Chonburi, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

