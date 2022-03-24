CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

BEDGASM Poshtel x Cafe @Nimman - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.3
通过
1453条评论进行评分
更新于 March 24, 2022
Well-positioned in Nimmanhemin, BEDGASM Poshtel x Cafe @Nimman is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Chiang Mai. Situated only 3.3 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. BEDGASM Poshtel x Cafe @Nimman offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, laundromat, taxi service. The ambiance of BEDGASM Poshtel x Cafe @Nimman is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, free welcome drink, mirror, towels, closet are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Chiang Mai, make BEDGASM Poshtel x Cafe @Nimman your home away from home.

地址/地图

19 Nimmanhemin Road Lane 2, Suthep, Nimmanhemin, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

