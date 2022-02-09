CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

BED Nimman - Adult Only - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.2
通过
2124条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

BED Nimman - Adult Only is located in the vibrant Nimman Haemin district in Chiang Mai and features a garden with an outdoor swimming pool and a large sundeck as well as fast and free Wi-Fi in all areas. Guests can enjoy complimentary water, tea, espresso, snacks, and seasonal fruits throughout the day. All rooms at BED Nimman - Adult Only have a private balcony and are equipped with a 42” flat-screen cable TV, invertor air conditioning, and complimentary mini-bar. The private bathrooms come with a hairdryer, make-up mirror, and free toiletries. The property has a 24-hour front desk, personal safety boxes, and private parking. The room rates include a unique daily breakfast “BED style” and free use of bicycles to explore one of Chiang Mai’s most dynamic areas. Local restaurants and shops, including the famous iBerry Garden, are next door. Chiang Mai University is a kilometer away, MAYA Shopping Center is 1.3km, and the Old City is 1.6 km. It takes only 10-15 minutes to reach Chiang Mai International Airport.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
地址/地图

20 Soi Jum Phee Sirimangkalajarn Rd (Nimman Soi 17) , Tambon Suthep, Amphoe Muang, Nimmanhemin, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

