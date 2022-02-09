PATTAYA TEST & GO

Baywalk Residence - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.7
通过
9202条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

An excellent location is quite important when choosing where to stay, and Baywalk Residence (SHA Plus+) offers just that. The beach, Walking Street, and the many malls and shops are within a short distance from here. Guestrooms are spacious, and each comes with a balcony, wireless Internet access, and complimentary bottles of water. The property includes a gym, an outdoor pool, and even a pool for kids. Close to the beach, as well as to all other city attractions, Baywalk Residence (SHA Plus+) makes for a good choice. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Baywalk Residence (SHA Plus+).

地址/地图

555/5-6 Moo.10 Beach Road. Nongprue, Banglamung Chonburi, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

