Bay Beach Resort Jomtien - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Bay Beach Resort JomtienBay Beach Resort Jomtien is a distinct addition to Pattaya and a smart choice for travelers. This hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions, conveniently located for travelers to explore. If you prefer an easy access to general goods and shopping, you'd love to stay at Bay Beach Resort Jomtien and take advantage of being just 2.3 km from Pattaya Floating Market.At Bay Beach Resort Jomtien, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Free internet access provided within the hotel keeps you connected throughout your stay. For guests arriving by car, parking is provided free of charge. Always get the assistance you need with front desk services including concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes.For longer stays or whenever you need it, the laundry service keeps your favorite travel outfits clean and available. Feel like doing nothing? Available services like 24-hour room service, room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your time at the Bay Beach Resort Jomtien. All your minor, last-minute needs can be taken care of by the convenience stores without having to go anywhere. For health reasons, smoking is not permitted anywhere inside the hotel.All rooms at Bay Beach Resort Jomtien are designed and decorated to make guests feel right at home. Enjoy your stay even more at the hotel, knowing that your room includes air conditioning. Every stay is a new experience with various interesting room layout options at Bay Beach Resort Jomtien, including rooms with separate living room and balcony or terrace. For a bit of entertainment, guests will find daily newspaper, television and cable TV available in selected rooms.Don't worry about being thirsty as a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar are provided in guestrooms. Bathroom amenities are just as important as others, and at the hotel, you'll find a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels available. Dining and things to doEach morning you can start the day with a delicious in-house breakfast offered at Bay Beach Resort Jomtien. Don't start your vacation days without your morning coffee, available every morning in the café. A number of great dining options at the hotel assures that you'll always have convenient and delicious choices. A great night out couldn't be easier! Enjoy a fun evening without traveling outside at the bar.Bay Beach Resort Jomtien offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities. A beach that's accessible right from the hotel puts you close to the ocean during your stay. Don't forget to make a visit or two to the hotel's pool. At Bay Beach Resort Jomtien, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. Enjoy your favorite drink in your swimsuit at the hotel's poolside bar.Burn off you vacation calories with a quick visit to the hotel's fitness facility. Got someone special waiting for you back home? Then easily pick up a memorable gift at the shops and souvenir shops.Around the propertyAn array of attractions are a must-see while visiting Pattaya. Chill out in the beach or just watch the waves on warm days at Jomtien Beach located 1.2 km away. Be sure to stop by Pattaya Park Tower located 1.0 km away, one of the most famous of all local landmarks.Reasons to stay hereCompared to other accommodations in Pattaya, facilities here are rated higher than 93% of them.Guests who stayed here found it to be neat and tidy, scoring it above 93% of other accommodations in the city.Past guests love the staff and service here, rating it above 95% of the other accommodations in the city.