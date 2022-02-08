Bangsak Village Resort - 仅限成人 - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

无论您是游客还是商务旅行，Bangsak Village Resort-Adults Only 都是游览考拉克的绝佳住宿选择。酒店距市中心仅 12 公里，地理位置优越，方便客人享受镇上的景点和活动。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。 Bangsak Village Resort-Adults Only酒店竭尽全力让客人感到舒适。为此，酒店提供最好的服务和设施。为了客人的舒适和便利，酒店在所有客房提供免费无线网络连接、每日客房清洁服务、24 小时前台、公共区域无线网络连接、停车场。所有客房均配备周到的设施，以确保无与伦比的舒适感。此外，酒店提供的一系列休闲活动确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。 Bangsak Village Resort-Adults Only 是您在考拉克寻找优质酒店住宿的一站式目的地。

