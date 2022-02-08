BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangna Pride Hotel & Residence - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.9
通过
1680条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Making for an excellent business or transit stay, Bangna Pride Hotel & Residence (SHA Plus+) does not disappoint. Within the vicinity, guests will find shopping malls, supermarkets, hospitals, and schools. Those attending expos at the nearby BITEC Bangna will find this property to be an excellent base. And with the Muang Kaew Golf & Country Club just a kilometer away, this is also a good choice for golf enthusiasts. The apartment-style units are spacious and each comes with a fully equipped kitchen. Guests also enjoy complimentary access to the Bangna Sports Club and shuttle transfer to nearby shopping centers and schools. A renowned name in serviced apartments, Bangna Pride Hotel & Residence (SHA Plus+) exceeds expectations.

地址/地图

2/4-5 Moo 14 Bangna-Trad Rd., KM.6.5, Bangkeaw, Samutprakarn (Back of Bangna Tower Building), Bang Na, Bangkok, Thailand, 10540

