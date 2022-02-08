BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.7
通过
1293条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+55 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Bangkok, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen's Park is the perfect choice. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen's Park, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. 1388 rooms spread over 37 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, carpeting, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, linens can be found in selected rooms. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen's Park hits the spot in many ways.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park (SHA Certified)的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park (SHA Certified)
查看所有评论

地址/地图

199 Sukhumvit Soi 22, Klong Ton, Klong Toey, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1

4142 评论
฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5

5421 评论
฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4

11540 评论
฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7

3449 评论
฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8

668 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU