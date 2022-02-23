BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok Bed and Bike - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8
通过
147条评论进行评分
更新于 February 23, 2022
Bangkok Bed and Bike - Image 0
Bangkok Bed and Bike - Image 1
Bangkok Bed and Bike - Image 2
Bangkok Bed and Bike - Image 3
Bangkok Bed and Bike - Image 4
Bangkok Bed and Bike - Image 5
+20 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Bangkok Bed and Bike is located in the Khaosan area of Bangkok. Only 1 km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Bangkok Bed and Bike, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, ticket service, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas can be enjoyed at the hotel. The ambiance of Bangkok Bed and Bike is reflected in every guestroom. carpeting, clothes rack, linens, locker, mirror are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as billiards, games room to make your stay truly unforgettable. Whatever your purpose of visit, Bangkok Bed and Bike is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Bangkok Bed and Bike的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Bangkok Bed and Bike
查看所有评论

地址/地图

19/6 Sikak Phrayasi, Charoenkrung Road, Wangburaphaphirom, Phranakorn, Khaosan, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

New Siam Palace Ville
8.1

1324 评论
฿-1
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5

3583 评论
฿-1
W22 by Burasari
8.7

601 评论
฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4

1352 评论
฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1

1763 评论
฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2

778 评论
฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6

609 评论
฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8

2226 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU