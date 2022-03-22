KRABI TEST & GO

班赛奈度假村 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
9
通过
1898条评论进行评分
更新于 March 22, 2022
Ban Sainai Resort - Image 0
Ban Sainai Resort - Image 1
Ban Sainai Resort - Image 2
Ban Sainai Resort - Image 3
Ban Sainai Resort - Image 4
Ban Sainai Resort - Image 5
+41 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

班赛奈度假村位于奥南，是体验甲米及其周边地区的理想场所。酒店距市中心仅 1.6 公里，地理位置优越，确保客人可以快速轻松地到达当地的许多景点。对于那些想要冒险的人来说，奥南、朋友艺术画廊、Atta-Rak 按摩奥南只是游客可以使用的一些景点。班赛奈度假村竭尽全力让客人感到舒适。为此，酒店提供最好的服务和设施。酒店提供各种一流的设施，如所有客房的免费无线网络连接、24 小时前台、行李寄存、公共区域的无线网络连接、停车场。酒店拥有 40 间布置精美的客房，其中许多客房包括毛巾、液晶电视/等离子屏幕、互联网接入 - 无线（免费）、漩涡浴缸、无烟房。此外，酒店提供的一系列休闲活动确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。在 Ban Sainai 度假村享受无与伦比的服务和真正享有盛誉的地址。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是班赛奈度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 班赛奈度假村
查看所有评论

地址/地图

550 Soi Aonang 11/1, M.2, Muang, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

合作伙伴酒店

SAii皮皮岛村
8.7

3402 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

现场悬崖景观别墅
9.1

221 评论
฿-1
甲米查达度假村
7.5

634 评论
฿-1
和平拉古娜度假村
8.1

3503 评论
฿-1
帕南度假村旅馆
7.9

2864 评论
฿-1
甲米拉普拉亚度假村
8

1021 评论
฿-1
查达泰国村
7.9

691 评论
฿-1
小度假村
8.1

900 评论
฿-1
阿南塔布林度假村
8.2

1479 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU