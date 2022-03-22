班赛奈度假村 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
班赛奈度假村位于奥南，是体验甲米及其周边地区的理想场所。酒店距市中心仅 1.6 公里，地理位置优越，确保客人可以快速轻松地到达当地的许多景点。对于那些想要冒险的人来说，奥南、朋友艺术画廊、Atta-Rak 按摩奥南只是游客可以使用的一些景点。班赛奈度假村竭尽全力让客人感到舒适。为此，酒店提供最好的服务和设施。酒店提供各种一流的设施，如所有客房的免费无线网络连接、24 小时前台、行李寄存、公共区域的无线网络连接、停车场。酒店拥有 40 间布置精美的客房，其中许多客房包括毛巾、液晶电视/等离子屏幕、互联网接入 - 无线（免费）、漩涡浴缸、无烟房。此外，酒店提供的一系列休闲活动确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。在 Ban Sainai 度假村享受无与伦比的服务和真正享有盛誉的地址。